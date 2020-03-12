Letter to the editor: Stefanik does need to be called out

Editor:

I wish to address the disgusting and reprehensible incident where someone recently left a threatening note, “Die You Fascist Pig” on Congresswoman’s Stefanik’s car. It is never OK to call for someone’s death and it is rarely OK to call someone names.

I might perhaps feel more sympathy for Stefanik if she hadn’t invited a local group known for advocating violence to stack one of her infrequent town hall meetings with sympathizers to prevent people with differing views from attending.

Or if she didn’t robustly support a man who has mocked people with disabilities, maligned people of color and disparaged women (all in public no less).

Now she decries “hateful leftist rhetoric.” Last I knew no one from the left has driven a car into a crowd of people exercising their First Amendment rights, shot up a church/synagogue, or unfurled a Nazi flag at a Jewish man's campaign rally. Come to think of it, I don’t recall her vigorously denouncing these Fascist acts either.