Letter to the editor: Stefanik does need to be called out

Editor:
I wish to address the disgusting and reprehensible incident where someone recently left a threatening note, “Die You Fascist Pig” on Congresswoman’s Stefanik’s car. It is never OK to call for someone’s death and it is rarely OK to call someone names.
I might perhaps feel more sympathy for Stefanik if she hadn’t invited a local group known for advocating violence to stack one of her infrequent town hall meetings with sympathizers to prevent people with differing views from attending.
You have free articles remaining.
Or if she didn’t robustly support a man who has mocked people with disabilities, maligned people of color and disparaged women (all in public no less).
Now she decries “hateful leftist rhetoric.” Last I knew no one from the left has driven a car into a crowd of people exercising their First Amendment rights, shot up a church/synagogue, or unfurled a Nazi flag at a Jewish man's campaign rally. Come to think of it, I don’t recall her vigorously denouncing these Fascist acts either.
As for the person who left the note; don’t wish people dead, leave off the name calling, but do call out the Fascism. Leave the pigs out of it. I grew up on a farm and once helped to raise pigs. They are one of the most decent carbon based life forms on the planet. Don’t insult them by including them in with the likes of Congresswoman Stefanik.
If we are going to defeat the Fascism Stefanik represents we need to speak the unspeakable. We need to name it. Leave a note that says instead: “Taking children from their families and putting them in concentration camps is Fascist and we will defeat you.” There are countless ways to call Stefanik’s Fascism out without stooping to the behavior of Stefanik’s local support team, The North Country Deplorables.
Linda LeTendre, Saratoga Springs