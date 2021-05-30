Letter to the editor: Stefanik, district go well together

Editor:

If the letters to editor and editorials regarding Ms. Stefanik were to be believed, one would be left with no recourse but to think she was not duly elected by a veritable landslide in three elections.

The claim that Ms. Stefanik does not represent the interests of the district's constituents is a dishonest representation of the values the citizens of NY-21 actually hold. Election results lay the lie bare.

While any one of us can legitimately question her philosophy, those same election results reveal that in a general sense her views are representative of the majority.

She is, in fact, far less partisan than most and she is effective in meeting the needs of the district.

It has become tiresome, reading the partisan rants of the left both editorially and individually in the Post-Star and other left-leaning media.

Truth be told, Stefanik is far more representative of the district than are her detractors.

Carl Tucker, Gansevoort

