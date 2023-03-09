So. E'lies' is "advocating" for parents? Wrong! E'lies' is supporting the false accusation that was circulated among Republicans last year.

Fact Check.org posted on April 22, 2022, the results of their fact check. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said that "he couldn't even imagine a circumstance where parents complaining at a school board meeting would be labeled as domestic terrorism." Yet several Republicans have continued to falsely claim Garland called such parents "terrorists." E'lies' is one of them! If there is a lie to be told, she will promote it, label it, and sell it to whoever is gullible enough to believe her.

The nugget of truth behind the political spin is that a letter from the National School Boards Association to Garland in the fall of 2021 argued some violent threats against school officials "could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism" that would warrant the intervention of federal law enforcement. In his response, Garland directed his agency to review strategies to address violent threats and harassment against school boards, but he didn't use the NSBA's "terrorism" language, for which the group later apologized.

I remember that during this time, teachers and board members were being threatened by angry parents, some of the parents threatened to kill teachers and board members!

To be clear, the Justice Department did not label parents "domestic terrorists!" The use of the phrase originated with a Sept. 29, 2021 letter sent by the National School Boards Association, a federation of state associations that represent locally elected school board officials. The letter was sent to the White House seeking federal assistance because of a growing number of threats against school board members and other officials.

As usual, E'lies' tries to blame it on President Biden. She's doing her usual job of spreading misinformation!

June Woodard

Queensbury