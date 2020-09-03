 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Stefanik didn't have to work way up

Editor:

I'm glad to hear Elise Stefanik says she's living the "American Dream." I did not know prep school and a Harvard education qualify as humble beginnings.

She's living the American Dream, because she had a huge head start over the rest of us, with a lot of help from her parents and slippery Republican operatives. The rest of us are still trying to get there. Let’s remember that on Election Day, along with her continued support for the liar in chief and that Republican ideal: “Let’s make ourselves richer and to hell with everything else.”

Tim Robinson, Greenwich

