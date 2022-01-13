Letter to the editor: Stefanik deserves to lose her job

Editor:

The vigil at Centennial Circle was a successful tribute to those who lost their lives during and after the Trump-inspired attack on our democracy one year ago. We had some great speakers also. Matt Castelli, who is running against Elise Stefanik, is calling for Elise to release her emails, phone logs, and text messages her office had with the trump White House between November of 2020 and the Jan. 6 Insurrection. And here is where the lies continue.

Alex deGrasse, senior adviser for Stefanik, said in an email that there was no communication with the White House. Sure Alex! She has supported Trump since his first impeachment and keeps doing business with him. Campaign filings show that the business relationship between Stefanik's political groups and the former president's company stretches back more than a year! And Alex says there was no communication? You expect the American people to believe that she had no communication with him when he was president?

Stefanik apparently released a statement on Wednesday. Unfortunately it is full of her talking points, which we have already heard over and over and over again. Her position is crystal clear and does not include the truth. She violated her oath to the Constitution, and her talking points will never change that! She no longer deserves to be in the United States government. She is a disgrace to this state, and a threat to the democracy of this country.

The Jan. 6 commission is slowly uncovering the truth behind the assault on our Capitol. How come Elise wasn't as afraid as her colleagues when they changed their minds about protesting the election results? Grown men were petrified, but not her? Really makes a person wonder why?

June Woodard, Queensbury

