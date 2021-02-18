Letter to the editor: Stefanik deserves to be shunned

Editor:

I am disturbed at the lack of responsibility that the Adirondack Daily Enterprise exhibited in printing Congresswoman Stefanik’s opinion on Feb. 13, despite the scant editorial notes to correct her politically motivated comments.

Police were injured and killed by the mob at the Capitol on Jan. 6. President Trump didn't lift a finger or voice displeasure while mobs ran through the Capitol, chanting “Where’s Nancy?“ and erecting a noose for the vice president. This behavior cannot be condoned.

Yet, Congresswoman Stefanik continues to stand by her man. Stefanik and her comrades are masters of manipulating language, and instead of accepting accountability, they are quoting Democrats out of context and accusing them.

Even while he voted to acquit Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell condemned him in no uncertain terms, calling the big lie about the election a lie that Mr. Trump used to incite and ignite violence.

Stefanik claims that the impeachment was to “punish” Mr. Trump. The impeachment had already happened, twice. No, it was a conviction that the nation needed — not to punish but to help prevent a recurrence of violence and to show that there are consequences for behavior.