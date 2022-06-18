Letter to the editor: Stefanik deserves real moral outrage

What is wrong with the “leaders” of today’s Republican Party? Carl Paladino praises Hitler and says the fascist is “the kind of leader we need today” because Hitler is inspirational. This from the same would-be governor who actually said Black Americans are being kept “hungry and dumb.” Where is the Republican outrage? It was greater when President Obama dared to wear a tan suit.

Elise continues to deserve real moral outrage. She pushes the “great replacement theory” and aspires to use white nationalism to control the country.

Elise blithely says that people she does not know, and will never know, are pedophiles, or in her muddled mind: pedo-grifters. This is coming from the number one disciple of the true master of grift, Deadbeat Donald.

The grifter-in-chief pushes wild conspiracy theories and encourages his followers to be insurrectionists and commit crimes against the country.

Now we see “leaders” less concerned about the bodies of dead children piling up than they are about the “right” to own the weapons of war that daily blow these young bodies apart.

Do they feel every deranged 18-year-old believer in replacement theory has a God-given right to own an AK-47? Extended magazines and silencers for all!

Instead of letting teachers teach they want them armed in charge of school security. Which teacher will win the distinction of first to accidentally shoot a student to death?

Why fear background checks? Should’ve done one for Deadbeat Donald.

“Hardened” schools with only one entrance sounds great until the next fire or shooting and the stampede that kills students trying to use that single exit. Or when the next shooter trains his assault weapon on that exit.

Why does Elise remain the queen of useless thoughts and prayers instead of a proponent of responsible action?

Al Muench, Chestertown

