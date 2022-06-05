Letter to the editor: Stefanik delivers with funds, grants

Editor:
Last week, Congresswoman Stefanik continued delivering results for upstate New York families. Congresswoman Stefanik, chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, announced that a grant of over $1.5 million in taxpayer funds will be used in support of the Head Start program of Warren County.
The Head Start program is federally funded and provided services to pregnant women and children under 5 years old such as education services, health and wellness services, family services, and mental health and disability services.
Acquiring funds and grants for their district is one of the most important jobs of members of Congress, and Congresswoman Stefanik has skillfully proven that when she says she will deliver for the district, she does. The obtaining of critical grants is nothing new for the congresswoman, in fact, Congresswoman Stefanik announced over $14 million in grants to her district in the month of May alone. Grants were secured from several government agencies such as the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the EPA, the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
By securing these important grants for her district, Congresswoman Stefanik is providing real results for all her constituents in the North Country.
Ilando Capolino, Lake George