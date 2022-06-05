Letter to the editor: Stefanik delivers with funds, grants

Acquiring funds and grants for their district is one of the most important jobs of members of Congress, and Congresswoman Stefanik has skillfully proven that when she says she will deliver for the district, she does. The obtaining of critical grants is nothing new for the congresswoman, in fact, Congresswoman Stefanik announced over $14 million in grants to her district in the month of May alone. Grants were secured from several government agencies such as the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the EPA, the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.