Editor:
I was surprised that Mr. Tingley in his Nov. 20 column, “Stefanik no longer thinks independently,” as an experienced journalist, didn’t realize all along that Ms. Stefanik, like many politicians, has a moral compass that points only at themselves: “How does this help me politically” rather than does this help the people I represent. Unfortunately, since Ms. Stefanik is a “carpet bagger,” it is impossible for her to relate to most of her upstate constituents.
As a member of the House Intelligence Committee, she sees nothing inappropriate about the president’s misuse of power to have Ukrainians investigate his political opponents and get “dirt on them.” This shouldn’t surprise anyone since she has used these same tactics during her own campaigns.
You have free articles remaining.
She remains silent on the president’s smear campaign against career diplomats. This shouldn’t surprise anyone since she has used some of her significant resources to do the same against her political opponents. I know however that she would be outraged if a smear campaign was initiated against her. For example, that she was not admitted to Harvard on her own merits but rather, her admission was guaranteed by a significant donation from her family to the school. Congresswoman Stefanik like many politicians is a political chameleon seduced by her 15 minutes of fame. I have no party affiliation but all this should be weighed heavily by the voters of the 21st Congressional District at election time.
David Gottesman, North Creek