Letter to the editor: Stefanik culpable in Capitol riot

Editor:

Donald Trump lost the election. His attorney general found no election fraud. The Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity found no fraud. The Supreme Court and 60 other courts found no fraud. Every Republican and Democratic state certified the election.

Yet New York’s own Elise Stefanik and Chris Jacobs decided to support the lie. Why? To satisfy his base and gain their future support — a group of people that would not believe the election results if it was certified by God.

On Jan. 3 both Stefanik and Jacobs swore an oath to “support and defend the Constitution.” On Jan. 6 they violated that oath, just like the mob violated the people’s house.

From its beginning, Americans have sacrificed their lives to defend our Constitution; to defend our laws; to defend our way of life. True Americans believe in the peaceful transition of political power from one duly elected official to another — not insurrection.

After perpetuating four years of lie upon lie, Stefanik and Jacobs supported the ultimate lie. In doing so, they defiled everything it means to be an American. Because of their complicity the people’s house was ransacked. Because of their complicity our democracy was attacked. Because of their complicity people died.