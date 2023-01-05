Letter to the editor: Stefanik continuing to disgrace herself

Why does Elise continue to disgrace herself and why does she work so hard to do it?

Why can’t the 21st have a representative who works across the aisle and does not constantly spew venom?

Personally, I don’t think Elise actually believes the garbage she spews. How could any rational person actually believe that stuff? But she has hitched her wagon so tightly to Deadbeat Donald that she apparently feels she has no choice. How sad ... for us.

Elise writes in her newsletter about “House Democrats and Vicious Never Trumpers, who were run out of Congress by the American people ... .” Hardly. Elise and Deadbeat Donald eked out a bare majority when history says they should have had a landslide. They even lost a Senate seat thanks to their great (ineffectual) efforts.

Ken Tingley, former editor of The Post-Star, has an excellent commentary on Elise and a Washington Post article, “The impenetrable armor of Elise Stefanik,” published Dec. 22.

Elise and Deadbeat Donald have railed about investigating Democrats for voter fraud. Success! We finally caught a local voter fraudster. Turns out it is Jason Schofield, Republican Rensselaer County elections commissioner who just pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining and filing absentee ballots. Imagine that! A Republican election official filing fake ballots. Several of Schofield’s associates may be next.

Surely Elise must remember cartoon character Pogo’s famous quote, “We have met the enemy and he is us.” Elise, we will always remember you for what you really are.

Al Muench,

Chestertown