Letter to the editor: Stefanik continues to use false logic

Editor:

I've been reading Michael Goot's article over and over again, trying to understand how Stefanik makes us crazy.

I was searching for a better word in the computer dictionary for my next letter. I typed in "conflation" and there was her false logic. You'll be fascinated how she turned the editor into a violent individual!

What I don't understand is whether her false logic is maliciously intentional or because her brain just doesn't think well.

Every week she frustrates me and inspires me to take a microscope to her train of thought. Please, please give yourself credit for being smart. And decent. And fair.

Stefanik may have a Harvard degree, but there is something distorted in her thinking process.

She, and her employees, may write complete sentences with correct spelling, but the ideas are not logical.

Thank you all at The Post-Star for being there. Thank you, Ken Tingley for printing our letters.

Catherine Fay Roberts, Schuylerville

