Editor:
I’ve lived in NY-21 almost my whole life, and it’s disappointing to me that our representative is now nationally famous for being ignorant, and nothing more than a yes-man for Trump. Our very democracy is on the edge of a dangerous precipice, and Elise Stefanik toys around with half-truths and outright lies to enrage uneducated people about the impeachment proceedings. NY-21 deserves more than a fear mongering war hawk representing our interests in Washington. The only good thing about her behavior is that it has finally caught the eye of the public outside of our district, who are rightfully appalled at her rhetoric. As a woman, I wish I could find her inspiring and something to work towards, but her inability to put country and constituents before party makes that impossible. Her attempts to blame criticism on her gender are weak and cowardly. Women have fought for eons for the right to participate in political affairs, and she does us all a disservice by pretending that lying to the public is an honorable representation of our wishes.
You have free articles remaining.
Alexandrea Nuwer, Warrensburg