Letter to the editor: Stefanik continues to spin the truth

Editor:
Stop spinning the truth, Elise.
Trump compliments “her mannerism, her way of talking.” That’s because Elise Stefanik’s way of talking is Trump’s way of talking — distorting reality by gaslighting.
Headlining at a convention hallmarked by racism, sexism, and general nastiness toward humanity, Stefanik bragged about our region being “the cradle of the American Revolution.”
But what were the colonists revolting against? King George III for unfair treatment of the colonies and a severe response to dissidents. Although his insanity was well-documented, his prime minister believed he had a divine right to rule and isolated him from others. But unlike Stefanik’s dictator, George stayed married for fifty years.
Stefanik also bragged about the “Miracle on Ice” when the American hockey team defeated the Soviet Union in Lake Placid. How hypocritical of her to support a president who lets Russia defeat our democracy by interfering in our elections!
She praised Trump for fighting “tirelessly to deliver results for all Americans.” Which Americans would those be? COVID-19 victims? Women? Elderly? She voted against the Affordable Care and the Violence Against Women acts, while supporting privatizing Social Security.
In the spirit of our heritage, Stefanik should lead a revolution against her own king if she is so proud of her district’s role in overthrowing a dictator. And help her country throw off the shackles the Russian government has ensnared her party in. And take a look at the Americans she has turned her back on in order to pledge blind allegiance to Trump. Until then, I simply ask her to stop the hypocrisy.
Luckily, we have a strong alternative. A woman who knows truth matters, who cares about this district, not her own stardom on Trump’s reality show. Cast your vote for Tedra Cobb.
Patricia Nugent, Hadley
