Editor:
Once again, Rep. Stefanik has offered her “hail to the chief.” This time it's in the form of acquiescence to his war-waging power. The House, in a 250-170 vote has tied funding for an Iran war with congressional authorization.
Concerned in principle by the president's unilateral war power at Congress' expense, 27 Republicans joined Democrats in taking a stand against precipitous aggression. But, Stefanik's no vote is not only a rejection of these conservative colleagues, but more importantly, it lays the groundwork for war, and dictatorial power, while discounting negotiation, compromises, and peaceful resolutions. This not only aligns her with the chief, but also with NSA war-monger John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (Boeing’s point man).
In addition, her no vote also shows an ignorance of U.S.-Iran history. Remember, congresswoman, the CIA-directed coup of Iran’s Democratic government. And the subsequent three decades of the Shah's pro-Western rule. How about the Iranian revolution which ousted the Shah? Or the 2015 Iran Deal, signed off on by all the major powers, and then reneged on when Trump ascended to the throne.
As to Iran "aggression," which you no doubt subscribe to, you've got to know, being a military expert, that tens of thousands of U.S. troops, dozens of fighter jets, warships, aircraft carriers, and drones surround Iran and are poised for action. This atop severe economic sanctions. You may also know that independent Iran, which is strongly opposed to both the Taliban and al-Quaida, has a military budget of $15 billion per year compared to our own $750 billion. And, let's not say we're involved in divine intervention.
So, as Trump's enabler, you push the prospects for tens of thousands deaths, disastrous brinkmanship in an explosive region, a nasty uptick in climate destruction, and of magnifying our Big Bully image.
Gerry Joe Capone, Hartford