Editor:
Thank you to The Post-Star for covering the finely choreographed rhetorical dance executed by Elise Stefanik regarding her remarks in response to Robert Mueller's statement of May 29, wherein the special counsel clearly stated that "if we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so."
Elise is on pointe with her typical statements, that Russia took "systemic action," carefully sidestepping what she thinks the Trump side did. Elise repeats that AG William Barr says there was "no collusion," even though Mueller's report clearly states collusion is not a legal term and therefore there would be no subsequent charge using that language.
Elise, en change, pivots away from Trump's behavior, blames foreign money, social media outlets and tech companies for not disclosing misinformation or paid political ads on social media. Republicans in the Senate under Mitch McConnell, however, refused to take up legislation addressing those dangerous events from happening in the subsequent 2018 election. It does appear McConnell has no sense of urgency for addressing Russian interference in the upcoming 2020 election, either.
Elise then carefully takes up her practiced pas de deux with the Trump administration, tip-toeing around the obstruction of justice question. Can The Post-Star please ask Elise what is her statement regarding the Mueller report's multiple documented attempts involving Trump's obstruction of justice? And the role that obstruction may have played in not collecting necessary evidence of wrongdoing?
I do not like this tragic Russian ballet with Elise Stefanik in the cast. She seems all too willing to dance, dance, dance around the issue of serious foreign interference in conjunction with domestic players in the 2016 election — interference that was all designed to benefit her GOP nominee.
Julie A. Wash, Saratoga Springs