Editor:
After reading your article this morning about Elise Stefanik and Tedra Cobb trading jabs over the inquiry, I have to admit I'm really disgusted with "Elusive Elise." When she was in Kingsbury in October, she lied to the people there about the inquiry by stating that Republicans weren't allowed access to witnesses to ask them questions, and wanted an official vote on the inquiry. What she "neglected" to tell her constituents was that she and other Republicans had been sitting in on and asking questions behind closed doors of the inquiry. Why would she so obviously lie about it?? She is truly a Trump devotee, not a representative of citizens of New York, or fellow Americans in this country! There was absolutely no reason to lie about it. The one thing about lies Elise, the truth always outshadows them. You and many of your Republican colleagues are a disgrace to this state and this country. I used to be a Republican years ago when it was a good party, but over the years, it has deteriorated to the point that you and your colleagues are “finishing it off.” Being a Democrat is so much more honorable than being a Republican these days. Very sad. Keep up the bad work Elise, the position fits you.
June Woodard, Queensbury