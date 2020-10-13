 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Stefanik chooses to live at district's edge

Letter to the editor: Stefanik chooses to live at district's edge

Editor:

Elise Stefanik had a choice — live near her congressional constituents in the 21st District, or be closer to Albany, her hometown. She chose the latter, moving to Schuylerville, wedged between Saratoga Springs (not in her district) and Washington County, far removed from more than 95% of her district, but close to Albany.

Stefanik grew up in the Albany suburbs and graduated from the elite Albany Academy for Girls. She chooses to live closer to her hometown than to her constituents in Jefferson County. And Lewis County. And St. Lawrence County. And Herkimer County. And Franklin County. And Clinton County. And Essex County. And Hamilton County. And Fulton County.

That is what's important to Elise Stefanik.

Steve Grandin, Saratoga Springs

