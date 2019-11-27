Editor:
It is embarrassing to watch the NY-21 representative to Congress at the impeachment hearings. Her disrespect for the chair of her committee and for the rule of order testifies to her ubiquitous solicitation to influences of her party abetting the corruption in Washington. Her questions to the witnesses seem to be little more than asking them to affirm her statements. She is not seeking new information. In addition, she is jeopardizing herself and our government by demanding to out the whistleblower, seeming to choose to ignore the rules of protection enacted for those who speak the truth to power.
It appalls me that my representative in Congress, Elise Stefanik, would stubbornly refuse to look at the obvious corruption in Washington being spun by the occupant of the White House. Surrounded by so many jailed former employees and embroiled in scandalous behavior both foreign and domestic, we should all be supportive of the impeachment inquiry.
As a member of the Intelligence Committee, she should be aware of the rampant violations going on within the confidential circles of intelligence. Making her claims that Trump should not be held accountable allows her to be counted with those who believe some people can be above the law.
You have free articles remaining.
If she wants to be a princess in the emperor’s court what will she do when she learns the Emperor has no clothes (defense)?
It is reassuring to know there is someone else to vote for: Tedra Cobb. Thank goodness there is someone who wants to look after the people of the North Country and not a self-serving would-be dictator.
Barbara J Hofrichter, Jay