Letter to the editor: Stefanik challenger will be Pelosi supporter

Editor:

So, it seems that Rep. Elise Stefanik has a challenger.

At least I think he's running for Congress but all I really got out of his announcement is that he hates Donald Trump and he's a lawyer from New York City.

Herein lies some of the problems with his campaign so far: Donald Trump has not been the President for over five months and the lawyer tells us nothing about why he's running or what he plans to do for residents of NY21.

What are his views on agriculture and small, family farms? Where does he stand on taxes and burdensome regulations?

How about small business, government bloat and overreach, the moral degradation of society brought on by insane ideas like allowing biological males to compete in female sports?

My town suffers from economic malaise cause by the failed policies of other liberals like Gov. Cuomo and the NYC Democrats who control the state legislature.

How is Elise's challenger different from any of the NYC politicians who have slowly but surely destroyed our former Empire State?

Truthfully, he will just be another backbencher in Nancy Pelosi's assault on America.