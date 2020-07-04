Letter to the editor: Stefanik cares nothing for constituents

Editor:
I read Mr. McDevitt's letter regarding our "representative" from the 21st District, Elise Stefanik, with great interest. I agree wholeheartedly with the points he makes. It is obvious that Ms. Stefanik cares nothing of our district or the people in it. She is totally a puppet for the current administration. Ms. Stefanik does not come from this district — claiming your family's vacation home might technically qualify you but in no way does it make you a knowledgeable representative.
Where was Ms. Stefanik when our district was in isolation and quarantine? Where was she when businesses were closed, many of which will never re-open? Where was she when people were losing their jobs? Where was she when we all chose to wear masks and social-distance to bring down the infection rate? She was not here, she was busy genuflecting to party bureaucrats in an effort to further her career.
Her lack of caring for her staff and the people she "represents" was glaringly evident in Tulsa when she went there, refusing to take basic safety precautions advised by the CDC and other leading experts. She chose not to wear a mask to garner favor from higher-ups, with no regard for her staff or other people she will contact and potentially infect. She cares nothing of being a representative and everything about furthering her career. This is merely an item on her resume to the next level.
I hope people remember this. I hope they remember how little she cares about us and how much she is willing to do to further herself.
Steven Bott, Easton
