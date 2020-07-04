Letter to the editor: Stefanik cares nothing for constituents

Editor:

I read Mr. McDevitt's letter regarding our "representative" from the 21st District, Elise Stefanik, with great interest. I agree wholeheartedly with the points he makes. It is obvious that Ms. Stefanik cares nothing of our district or the people in it. She is totally a puppet for the current administration. Ms. Stefanik does not come from this district — claiming your family's vacation home might technically qualify you but in no way does it make you a knowledgeable representative.

Where was Ms. Stefanik when our district was in isolation and quarantine? Where was she when businesses were closed, many of which will never re-open? Where was she when people were losing their jobs? Where was she when we all chose to wear masks and social-distance to bring down the infection rate? She was not here, she was busy genuflecting to party bureaucrats in an effort to further her career.