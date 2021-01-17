Letter to the editor: Stefanik can offer no excuse

Editor:

The Republican Party would like us to believe the sack of the Capitol appeared from nowhere like a crop circle. It didn’t. Its cause was disinformation. That’s what killed the police officer and the four who were invading.

It was the big lie that Joe Biden didn’t win. The mob was fed this lie by Donald Trump. It was amplified by Fox, OAN, Newsmax and a million other purveyors of disinformation. It was supported by a number of congressional Republicans including our representative. Rep. Stefanik is part of the reason “some people have concerns.”

I disagree with those who are asking her to resign. She goes back to Congress in the minority to face other Republicans whose lives she endangered and who are not seditionists. Add in the grievous damage done to the GOP brand.

Unless the party is going full QAnon, she might be a minority within a minority. I also look forward to hearing her explain this episode to voters and seeing her seek campaign contributions in a year and a half. The anti-constitutional stunt she and her fellow performers were engaged in was decided in Pennsylvania courts where an actual conservative would say it should have been.