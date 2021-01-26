Letter to the editor: Stefanik betrayed values she was taught

Editor:

Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government removed Representative Elise Stefanik (R-NY21) from the school’s Institute of Politics advisory board earlier this month, citing assertions Stefanik had made “about voter fraud…that have no basis in evidence.”

Also newsworthy was an editorial in the Harvard Crimson student newspaper, labeling her “all we should not be” for speaking and voting against certifying the election, even after a riotous mob attacked the Capitol, incited by the same lies she was telling.

Before Stefanik attended Harvard, she graduated, as did we, from the Albany Academy for Girls, the oldest independent day school for girls in the United States.

No school is perfect, but AAG, in addition to providing an academic program that gave us access to wide opportunities at the college level and beyond, instilled values that helped form character. Chief among these were honesty and the courage to take ethical action.

By parroting President Trump’s patently false claims of election fraud and by impugning — with no basis in fact —the integrity of voters, judges and government officials, including many of her own party, Stefanik has betrayed those values as well as her oath of office.