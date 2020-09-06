Letter to the editor: Stefanik best since revered Solomon

Editor:

Rep. Elise Stefanik gave an outstanding presentation at the Republican Convention.

She made a strong case for re-electing President Trump so he may continue his policies to make America greater.

Stefanik has been an outstanding member, representing the 21st District. She has introduced or co-sponsored 20 pieces of legislation that are directly related to our military, their families and veterans. She will continue to support policies that ensure we will have a strong military.

Stefanik has helped our upstate farmers who are the backbone of much of her huge district. She continuously fights for expanding broadband access to many of our rural communities.

Elise will fight to create jobs and other opportunities and to lower taxes and regulatory burdens that hamper and strangle economic growth. She believes in promoting and strengthening fair and equitable U.S.-Canada trade relations.

She is committed to helping our local health care facilities meet the needs of the district.