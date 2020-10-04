Letter to the editor: Stefanik backs unions, when it's police

Editor:

Last Friday (Sept. 19,) I emailed the following to Representative Stefanik via her official website:

“I just watched a commercial where you stood with a group of police union representatives and stated that you 'support the blue.' This same commercial showed a list of Police Unions and Rank and File Associations that endorse you. Does this mean that you favor labor unions that demand to have a say in the policies and operations of their employers? I thought conservative Republicans believe that unions' role is at most to negotiate for better pay and working conditions and to defend members in disciplinary proceedings. Your stand with the unions seems to endorse socialism. Please explain. As a constituent, I'd appreciate the favor of a reply. Thanks.”

To date, there has been no reply, so I thought I'd make this an open letter.

What concerns me most is the hypocrisy that some of our “leaders” are demonstrating. I believe in the law and I respect our police; however, people in authority are not free to do as they please.