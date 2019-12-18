Letter to the editor: Stefanik backs farm immigration fix

Editor:

As Chairman of the Board of Agri-Mark, one of the Northeast's most prominent dairy farm cooperatives, and as a dairy farmer from Washington County, I am very proud to say that my Congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, has chosen to sign on as a co-sponsor and vote in favor of the Farm Workforce Modernization Act that was recently passed in the House of Representatives. This is a step in the right direction toward helping thousands of farmers and farmworkers in New York state.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Dairy farmers in upstate New York have needed an immigration fix for years. This legislation specifically includes our dairy workers in the H-2A program, a program they currently do not have access to. This bill also makes it easier and more efficient for farmworkers to obtain legal status to work in agriculture after years of proven and consistent employment in agriculture. These people work to feed our country, and this bill is what they need.