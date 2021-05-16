Letter to the editor: Stefanik: Attack bureaucracy please

Editor:

This is a call to action for the conservative movement in Upstate New York.

Rep. Stefanik has made great decisions in Congress over her tenure. She saw through the partisan veil of President Trump’s first impeachment and she understood the unconstitutional election policies that were enacted by state bureaucrats leading up to the 2020 election.

She supported our police; defended the right to life. She respects our military and understands the hardships of agriculture. Yet after three full terms it’s obvious: She’s hesitant to quell the suffocating bureaucracy that has become our representative republic.

She has repeatedly opposed deregulating aspects of our EPA. Her silence has contributed to the current climate hysteria that has overtaken our citizenry. Have areas of our oceans risen in temperature as regions of the Arctic thawed over the past few decades? Yes, yet it’s a distortion of data to claim human carbon emissions are completely to blame.