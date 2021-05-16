Letter to the editor: Stefanik: Attack bureaucracy please

Editor:
This is a call to action for the conservative movement in Upstate New York.
Rep. Stefanik has made great decisions in Congress over her tenure. She saw through the partisan veil of President Trump’s first impeachment and she understood the unconstitutional election policies that were enacted by state bureaucrats leading up to the 2020 election.
She supported our police; defended the right to life. She respects our military and understands the hardships of agriculture. Yet after three full terms it’s obvious: She’s hesitant to quell the suffocating bureaucracy that has become our representative republic.
She has repeatedly opposed deregulating aspects of our EPA. Her silence has contributed to the current climate hysteria that has overtaken our citizenry. Have areas of our oceans risen in temperature as regions of the Arctic thawed over the past few decades? Yes, yet it’s a distortion of data to claim human carbon emissions are completely to blame.
Constantly shifting tectonics create underwater magma plumes that raise regional ocean temperatures, greatly contributing to coral decay and glacial melting that has been recorded in specific locations. There’s no statistical analysis that would determine there has been an increase in scale and scope of Atlantic hurricanes over the past century. We need a new voice who will stand against the current authoritative environmental control agenda that has overtaken much of our political discourse.
We need a new voice who will represent upstate conservatives; many of us have had our small businesses interfered with by the statist agenda. Many more have witnessed the squandering of our regional resources as our family diaspora has hastened due to lack of working class opportunity.
We need an accomplished local conservative to step up and confront the machine head on.
It’s time to retake our republic, not just coast along as the bureaucracy implodes.
Eric Geisel, Putnam Station