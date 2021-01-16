Letter to the editor: Stefanik, apologize or resign, please

Editor:

Elise Stefanik, it seems to me you have two honorable options.

Plan A: Apologize to your constituents in NY-21.

You have knowingly lied to us. You know there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. You know the counts and recounts are valid. You know the electors from each state were carrying out the will of their states’ voters. You know the Constitution does not direct you to object to lawfully endorsed electoral votes.

You know it is dangerous to spread conspiracy theories. And perhaps most egregiously, your failure to condemn Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection on Jan. 6 makes you complicit in the subsequent deadly attack on our Capitol.

As a high school teacher, on occasion I found it necessary to apologize to my students. It was something they did not expect, but was always met with reflection, appreciation and, I hope, respect. It was also modeling that it is possible for someone to admit a mistake, take responsibility for it, atone, and hopefully be a better person.

You have a lot to apologize for, but with courage and honor you can do this.