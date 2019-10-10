Editor:
Stefanik is loyal to her party, not the Constitution.
Back in January, Elise Stefanik took the oath of office: “I, Elise Stefanik, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.” Instead, she has been a loyal foot soldier for Donald Trump. Arguing that his involving foreign powers (China and the Ukraine) to assist his campaign again is about semantics, not a violation of the Constitution. She argues that the whistleblower’s arguments are hearsay but ignores that they are backed up so far by the Trump White House. She is worried about “corruption” in Ukraine but not from Trump, right in front of her face. She ignores his forcing the Air Force to use his failing golf courses for out of the way overlays. Or foreign governments buying blocks of suites in his hotels without using them. As long Republicans are doing it, it must be good.
But Hillary’s emails...
As Trump said, he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue in NYC and his voters would vote for him. What he left out was that Elise Stefanik would never call him out on it.
John Busteed, Glens Falls