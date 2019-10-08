Editor:
Elise, Elise, Elise. What a grave disappointment you are! One of that rare breed of Republican women in the House and you turn out to be just another Trump tool.
You demand Adam Schiff’s resignation for a mocking representation of Trump’s outrageous dialogue with the Ukrainian president. Yet, you are OK with Trump’s thousands of lies and false representations.
Is it only Democratic leaders of the House Intelligence Committee that you think should resign? What did you have to say about former chairman Devin Nunes when he was caught hiding in the bushes at the White House while trying to help Trump? Nothing.
What did you say about Trump’s idea of a border moat filled with snakes or alligators and shooting immigrants crossing the border? Again, nothing. What did you say about Trump using foreign aid to extort our allies for his own personal gain? Still, nothing. Why don’t you at least feign indignation and demand that Trump release all of the details of damning calls squirreled away on his own secret server?
Actually, Elise, I demand that you resign, since you seem only interested in representing one person and not your many North Country constituents. You are just another Trump flunkie. What a hypocrite!
Al Muench, Chestertown