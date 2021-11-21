 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Stefanik and the infrastructure bill

Editor:

In her most recent weekly release, Representative Stefanik continues to complain that the Infrastructure Bill that was passed by the House of Representatives is leftist and Socialist.

I am waiting to see if she will welcome the funding for roads, bridges and transit that will come to District 21. Will she attempt to brag that she is proud to see infrastructure repairs, long needed, that will come to upstate New York?

Miss Stefanik seems only to complain about President Biden. One can only wonder what she hopes will help us.

William Davidson, Whitehall 

 

 

