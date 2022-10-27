Letter to the editor: Stefanik and Castelli should have debate

There are only 13 days left before the election. Why won’t Elise Stefanik agree to a time and place to debate Matt Castelli? She seems to be continually throwing up roadblocks. We constituents from District 21 need Elise to explain some of her voting record.

For example, why did she vote “no” to bills designed to: reduce inflation and gas gouging, lower prescription drugs and insulin costs, insure access to birth control, rebuild our infrastructure and create jobs, provide supplemental funding for infant formula when delivery was stalled, provide health care to veterans affected by toxic burn pits?

We need to hear from Matt, too, to learn after traveling to almost every town in our district what he sees as our major priorities and what legislation he would support to help achieve them.

Debating face to face is a good way to learn who will best meet the many needs of District 21. Moderators should hold each candidate to answer the same question. An important question this year is which of them will be willing to put District 21 first by committing to the full-time job of working to achieve our district’s priorities? There are only two weeks left. Let’s have a debate! We all need to make an informed decision. Voting counts!

Margaret Winship, Cambridge