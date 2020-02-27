Letter to the editor: Stefanik ambition is in Washington

Editor:

These past weeks have been very exciting for Congresswoman Stefanik's public political life.

She has demonstrated very clearly to her 21st congressional constituents that her political aspirations are in Washington and not in her congressional district.

From being a Republican front during the impeachment trial to a Fox News contributor, she has the 21st already in her rear view mirror.

I belong to no political party. So, to get rid of Congresswoman Stefanic and open up her seat to anyone who isn’t so fanatically partisan, I say vote for President Trump for a second term. He will reward Congresswoman Stefanic by appointing her to some mindless position in his administration where she can continue her total devotion to the president.

This is a win for everyone. The president, Congresswoman Stefanic and the residents of the 21st. This has always been her ambition. We deserve someone whose ambition is serving us.

David Gottesman, North Creek

