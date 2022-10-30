Letter to the editor: Stefanik aided lake region with funding

As a resident of Lake George, N.Y., I am very pleased to see Rep. Elise Stefanik helping our community through the Lake George wastewater treatment facility.
Through the opening of this facility, the residents of my town, and its many visitors will now be provided access to an updated wastewater treatment system. This new facility will help to keep the beautiful waters of Lake George pristine and healthy for its many residents and visitors. Congresswoman Stefanik played a key role in securing the funds for this new facility as she delivered $500,000 through the Northern Border Regional Commission.
Thanks to the hard work of Congresswoman Stefanik, this system will help to preserve our lake, and therefore our tourist population, which is vital to our upstate economy.
Chuck Bleibtrey, Lake George