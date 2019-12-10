Editor:
I'm writing about Rep. Stefanik and other conspiracy theory friendly folks in the GOP. I realize she's been all up in Rep. Schiff's grill over having to follow House rules. As far as I know she hasn't said a word about Rep. Nunes pushing Russian disinformation at the hearings. That's what the "DNC server in Ukraine" fairy tale is. She herself said, "Whether Ukraine had any part in 2016, I think we still haven't gotten to the bottom fully of the complexity of the meddling in our election in 2016." As far as that country goes, we have. Tom Bossert, President Trump's former national security adviser, says the idea Ukraine was involved in the hack, "Has no validity" and "It's not only a conspiracy theory, it’s completely debunked." Senate intelligence says the same.
Is it worth remaining silent to Russian backed propaganda in order to be a star in Trump's Republican Party? Fiona Hill testified, "I would ask that you please not promote politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests." That didn't slow Rep. Nunes or cause Rep. Stefanik to push back on it. The people driving the "Ukraine interfered" story are Vladimir Putin, corrupt former Ukrainian government officials, President Trump and Rudy Guiliani, a portion of the Republican Party including Nunes and Senator Kennedy, and most of Fox News. Rep. Stefanik has appeared on Sean Hannity. Hannity has met few rightwing conspiracy theories he didn't push. He tormented Seth Rich's family with nonsense about their son until forced to desist.
Trump publicly asked for Russia's help in 2016. They were listening. He's asking for foreign help for another fraudulent win in 2020. Sadly, the writers of the Constitution didn't realize that if you're a star they let you get away with it.
Kevin Robbins, Fort Edward