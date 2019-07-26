Editor:
I was mind boggled when I saw how much money Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and her opponent raised for their respective campaigns. I was almost surprised to see how heated the 21st Congressional race is already, with such a long time to go until Election Day. However, I realized that the far left forces from across the district, across the state and across the country are attempting to unseat our congresswoman. Elise is a symbol of the Republican Party on a national level. The congresswoman supports our president and is a target because of that. Elise is one of the few conservative voices in New York state, a state that continues to move further left and embrace harmful socialist policies. Elise had risen to national prominence when she served as the recruitment chair for the National Republican Congressional Committee last cycle, and now she has her own E-PAC (Elevate PAC) to encourage more Republican women to run. Elise is a symbol of everything the Democratic Party is opposed to. Elise is a reformer and a strong voice for the North Country and the Republican Party.
For all of her accomplishments, the congresswoman now faces the combined might and resources of the radical left from Plattsburgh to Pasadena and from Watertown to Fort Worth. The 21st Congressional race is not your typical House race, it is a referendum on President Trump, on results versus resistance, on moderate Republican policies versus far-left socialist policies. This upcoming election now more than ever needs to see members of the Republican Party, supporters of law and order and opponents of dangerous policies unite behind Elise Stefanik and all Republicans to oppose the nationwide attempt to unseat our congresswoman and everything that she and the Republican Party stand for.
Hunter Sartwell, Peru