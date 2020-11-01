Letter to the editor: Stec's commitment is unparalleled

Editor:

I am supporting Dan Stec for the 45th New York state Senate seat. During my varied career in public service, I have had the opportunity to work with Dan in his capacity as town supervisor, chairman of the Board of Supervisors and now as assemblyman.

Over the years, I have seen an individual that has passionately and aptly represented his constituency on a myriad of issues impacting them. His commitment to whatever office he has held is unparalleled and he will bring that same passion and commitment to the senate seat.

His knowledge of the state Legislature and its working will allow the Senate district to continue to be represented in a manner we have been accustomed to. For these reasons I am voting for Dan Stec on Nov. 3.

Jim Clark Jr., Glens Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0