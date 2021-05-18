Letter to the editor: Stec is no-show for scheduled meeting

Editor:

On Friday, May 7, a group of local health professionals and other interested parties had arranged to have a half-hour discussion with Senator Stec about the Medical Aid in Dying Legislation, which continues to languish in both houses of the New York Legislature.

This legislation is modeled after Oregon’s Death with Dignity Act, which was enacted in 1997 and since has been adopted by nine other states and D.C. It would allow New Yorkers with mental capacity, a terminal illness (verified by two doctors) and a prognosis of less than six months to live the ability to request a prescription for medication from their physician which they could take (or not) to peacefully end their lives should suffering become unbearable. The legislation has numerous safeguards and protections and there have been no instances of abuse or coercion in its many years as law.

The group had contacted Sen. Stec's office and a Zoom meeting was arranged. He selected the date and time. Four members of the group had carefully prepared presentations and were poised to answer any questions from the senator. This legislation is widely supported among health professionals (67% of New York doctors) and people across the political, geographic, ethnic and religious spectrum (70% of Catholics support it).