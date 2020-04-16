Letter to the editor: Stec has shown leadership

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

Assemblyman Dan Stec has demonstrated leadership during the COVID-19 epidemic, which is exactly why he is the right choice to take over Senator Betty Little’s seat in the 45th Senate District.

Stec backed small business funding in the Assembly, which included $890 million and a 0% interest loan program for small businesses. He understands how hard this community has been hit by the crisis. Not only has he been listening to constituents and businesses via tele-town halls, but he’s also put his words into action.

Correctional officers have been struggling on the front lines during this virus, and Stec worked with Governor Cuomo’s office so that officers had access to the personal protective equipment that they so desperately needed.

When the governor announced his executive order, stating that he would be taking ventilators from upstate hospitals, Stec pushed back and told the governor that we need our ventilators to stay here in the North Country.

Stec fights for us, and we’re proud of his work during the COVID-19 epidemic. We know that he’ll continue this good work as our state senator.

Chris Kyea, AuSable Forks

