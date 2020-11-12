 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Stay vigilant versus COVID in schools

Editor:

I am once again imploring you to have a concern about the COVID-19 and schools. It is creeping in again and the holidays and visiting will not help with isolation, unless we all do it. In our area, people are wonderful about wearing masks and distancing.

We are all affected by inability to hug our loved ones, but neither do we wish them to die because of it. Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s should be a renewal to all to help each other through this sad time.

Sharon Gibbs, Glens Falls

