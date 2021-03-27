Letter to the editor: Stay the course in fighting pandemic

Editor:
The Post Star article, “A long year, but no more fear at Glens Falls Hospital” is a stark reminder of where we were a year ago. Today, it’s important to keep in mind how far we still need to go.
As a small business owner and retired nurse, I understand the importance of both reopening the economy and the need for us all to remain safe. Striking a balance between these two is difficult, but necessary, as many folks continue to wait to become eligible for vaccines. Fortunately, my husband and I were both able to receive our first vaccination at a local CVS.
I am begging my community to remain patient and safe during what is, hopefully, the final months of the pandemic. While vaccine supplies are increasing, many people remain at risk of the pandemic. We must continue to wear masks and socially distance.
At the same time, small businesses are struggling, and many have given up as the economic ramifications of the pandemic take their toll. Reinvigorating our economy is an integral part of our pandemic recovery and must be kept in mind.
We need vaccines in the arms of every American as soon as possible. Vulnerable people, health care professionals and businesses are counting on you to become vaccinated when eligible, so we can return to normal and stop living in fear.
When I was a nurse, I relied on health care distributors to bring us the necessary medicines and medical supplies to keep our patients safe and healthy. With them in charge of vaccine distribution, the process of getting vaccines from the factory to states across the country, I have a lot of confidence in the vaccine rollout.
Soon, the lives of our loved ones will all be protected, and our businesses can finally reopen.
Hilary Cooper-Kenny, Hudson Falls