Letter to the editor: Stay safe, be well and smart, America

Editor:
Move over Pence, you are being replaced. I saw it coming a long time ago.
Elise and Trump running our poor country for another four years of chaos, and their idea of a great America. To think I lived all these years to witness this disaster, and I’ve seen a lot of them. At 91 years of age I don’t expect to have four more years. So, I will ask a loving, merciful God to be watching over my loved ones and my beautiful America, to keep them safe from the threatening storm brewing.
May we all stay well from this terrible virus, because I see too many people not following the rules. I say stay well, be safe and God Bless America with people who can really make it great again so it is caring, unity and intelligence.
Tillie Merrill, Glens Falls
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!