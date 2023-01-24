Letter to the editor: Stay involved, be a part of the solution

Like you, I’m getting clobbered over the head with way too much extreme and outrageous news.

We have losing candidates making dangerous, unsupported allegations of voter fraud and rigged elections. The results, disastrous: the January 6 insurrection, storming Brazilian federal buildings, shooting into the homes of elected officials in New Mexico.

This is not normal.

Not outraged yet? We have a Long Island congressman who lied his way to his seat. He is now a member of two congressional committees, one being the Science Committee. Isn’t science the pursuit of facts and the truth? I hope I’m not alone in seeing the absurdity of this appointment.

This is not normal.

Closer to home, we have a representative in Congress who is unwilling to respond to questions about her support for her Long Island colleague. What does she know about his lies? When did she know?

This is not normal.

We have a former twice-impeached president of the United States being investigated on multiple fronts: tax fraud, theft of classified documents, paying hush money to a porn star, not to mention inciting an insurrection.

This is not normal.

We have a speaker of the House whose humiliating promises and trade-offs, for the sake of gaining power, have degraded and weakened that position.

This is not normal.

Do not look away. Do not get weary of the onslaught. Do not succumb to news fatigue. We need to face these threats head on.

As painful as it may be, stay current with the news, the good, the bad, and the ugly. Look for the truth from reliable sources. Hold your lawmakers accountable. Ask the hard questions.

Above all, don’t give up. Don’t walk away. Stay informed, stay involved, be a part of the solution. Make a difference.

Let’s make this normal.

Mary Lou Stern,

Greenwich