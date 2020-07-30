Letter to the editor: States can limit terms in Congress

States can limit terms in Congress

Editor:

I find that too many people do not know about our U.S. Constitution. Part of the problem is it’s not taught in our mandated school system.

All you hear is our politicians are in office too long. People talk about term limits. Why not? The president can serve only two terms (8 years) in their lifetime. Why not Congress?

I’m tired of hearing the same argument over and over from the vested parties that they do have terms — it’s called elections. Oh really? Good luck getting an entrenched politician out of office. Maybe they commit crimes and get removed or they resign or even die in office. Once in a great while an election does it, but it’s rare.

Article I, Section 2, U.S. Constitution says “The House of Representatives shall be composed of members chosen every second year by the people of the several states...”

I say amend it to read, “All House of Representatives members may only serve for 4 terms (8 years) lifetime total.”

Article 1, Section 3 says, “The Senate of the United States shall be composed of two Senators from each state,...for 6 years…”