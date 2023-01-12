Letter to the editor: State should increase Medicaid reimbursement to nursing homes

In response to your guest essayist, Andrew Cruikshank, (Post-Star, 12/31/2022), I have to relate that I am astonished, and not a little bit worried.

Is it possible, as Mr. Cruikshank relates, that the Medicaid rates adjusted for inflation (42%), have not been disbursed since 2008, and in fact this non-disbursement is in the range of five million dollars?

Is it true New York does not update it's rate regularly even though it is required by law?

Is it also true that New York, the Empire State, is DEAD LAST of all fifty states in it's Medicaid reimbursement compared to actual costs?

If the answer is "Yes" to any of the above we as a community, and as a society are surely in peril.

Putting the statistics (frightening in, and amongst themselves), and the politics aside, the actuality of the human element is appalling; the residents of New York State nursing homes, including Fort Hudson so cited, are society's fathers and mothers. Mothers who raised families in our community, some through very hard social and economic times, and fathers who went away to war to protect these self same communities. Do either deserve poor care owing to complacency or lack of funding?

At this time in their lives do they deserve to see lavish funds spent on "State Projects" while money is being withheld for their care either by design or default?

No.

The current residents of nursing facilities do not deserve this.

The future residents of nursing facilities do not deserve this.

The health care workers in the facilities do not deserve this, and certainly the residents of New York do not deserve this.

I thank The Post-Star for bringing this to my my attention, and hopefully the attention of our legislators.

William Neary,

Glens Falls