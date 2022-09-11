Letter to the editor: State should change bonus program ways

The state’s Healthcare Worker Bonus Program is an acknowledgement of the tireless, hard work that front-line health care workers have provided to our most vulnerable citizens, the sick and elders among us, throughout the pandemic.

While the effort is laudable, unfortunately the Department of Health is picking and choosing amongst those front-line workers, with some deemed eligible for the bonus and others not.

Our assisted living community serves frail elderly residents that pay with their own private resources. Because we do not serve residents on Medicaid, our front-line staff have been deemed ineligible for the Bonus program.

Contrary to public perception, not all private pay adult care facility and assisted living residences are rich. The residents living here aren’t either. We are hurting just like most other small businesses. We, and our residents, cannot sustain the increased cost of doing business in a state that continues to ignore us while providing relief to other health-care settings. Imagine having to explain to my dining room, activities, food service and housekeeping staff that the state has not deemed them worthy of the bonuses that they are giving to other front-line workers including their counterparts working in nursing homes and hospitals. This is patently unfair.

Our workers worked tirelessly and courageously throughout COVID. They deserve the state’s support and this bonus. State government has the discretion to change this policy to include our front-line workers and should do so.

Alica Dooris, Queensbury