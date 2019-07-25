Editor:
The July 19 editorial “Cuomo’s budget trickery worries us” would have served your readers better had you taken a few moments to read the state’s Financial Plan and get the facts.
The plan shows the steps taken to keep spending growth at the 2 percent cap the governor and Legislature have self-imposed for nine straight years, including how the governor has eliminated unsustainable inflators in major programs, held state agency spending virtually flat and slowed Medicaid spending growth. It is unarguable this level of fiscal restraint is unparalleled in state history and contrasts the 25-year period prior to this administration when spending grew at an average of 5.1 percent. The results speak for themselves.
Holding down spending has made it possible for the state to cap property taxes, while in 2014 it began taking over Medicaid spending increases previously borne by localities, and for every New Yorker to pay a lower state income tax rate than before the governor took office. The governor has made clear he will keep taxes in check so our economy can keep hitting new records in job creation.
Capping spending growth has also created flexibility, enabling us to better absorb economic ups and downs without tapping reserves. The Financial Plan shows forecasted deficits become multi-billion dollar surpluses by sticking to the 2 percent benchmark. Meanwhile, the governor this year is adding $1.2 billion to reserves set aside for bad economic times, raising the total to more than $3 billion, and that doesn’t include $2.6 billion from monetary settlements with financial firms remaining in the state general fund.
Thanks to this governor, New York state is better prepared for tough economic times, and better positioned to keep growing its economy if they don’t come. The facts are there for the public, The Post-Star editorial board included.
Robert F. Mujica Jr., Albany