Letter to the editor: State did not refute cancer study

Editor:
I was severely disappointed in your banner, above the fold headline, "DOH refutes cancer study." The DOH did not refute it; they simply reiterated the faulty findings released in 2019 that the high rate of cancers in Warren County are caused by poor lifestyle choices-drinking, obesity, sexual activity and smoking. Paul Hancock's statistics clearly refute that conclusion.
The so-called study conducted by DOH did not collect one air sample, soil sample nor water sample for testing. They simply mashed up some old statistics and accused us of making poor lifestyle choices.
Patricia Budlong, Glens Falls