Letter to the editor: Start a contest on how long Biden lasts

Editor:

I think you should start a new contest in your newspaper. You could charge, for instance, $10 a guess.

The winner of the contest would be the person who comes closest to the number of days after Jan. 20, 2021 that Joe Biden is allowed to remain president of the United States before the Democratic party declares him senile and mentally unfit and replaces him with the lovely Kamala Harris.

One of the Post-Star editors could tabulate the entries, and if overseeing is wanted, two local Democrats could verify correctness but please, no Republican wanted, running around hollering “foul” like after our November national election.

If an editor is too busy, import a restaurant owner from New York City to come to our beautiful North Country. After all, a New York City restaurant owner has nothing else to do.

Karen Dewey, Corinth

