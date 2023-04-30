Each American owns an average of 1.3 guns, the highest ratio in the world by far. Stand-your-ground laws in 38 states are based on the deadly patriarchal concept of “your home is your Castle,” which sanctions male authority, property ownership, and justice outside the law. Why do tin gods and Rambo come to mind?

The responsibility to retreat in danger is undermined by these laws. What? A man run away — and live to fight another day? No way. Not in my home. Don’t budge, don’t flee, don’t retreat, don’t bother with a warning shot, don’t scream like a woman or make noises like a monster. Calmness, avoidance of risk, staying focused, assessment, being accountable for others, and moral action are for weaklings, while vengeance and impulsiveness prove manhood.

The whole point of self-defense laws, which are applicable everywhere, are to make evidence, not a FEELING of threat, the critical factor in determining guilt or innocence. What is the exact context of the defense? Present your cases. Justice is not to reside inside the cranium of a threatened home owner, or in his tribal family, but rather in the lucid air of the extended family — or society itself. Deadly force should not be transferable to the castle. Nor should justice ever be privatized.

I can vividly recall how berry picking in working class families back in the 1950s was done mainly on the land of farmers, doctors, ranch owners, and others. These owners were no more concerned about us "berry-ers" than they were about bird pickers. It was the practice, and they had no reason to question it. And if you got stuck in the mud, they took you inside and called for help. But, that was then, before property became sacrosanct, and when guns were not AR-15s but hunting rifles.

Gerry Joe Capone,

Hartford